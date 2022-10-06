Thursday Morning Fly By: Decisions were made

*Well, John Tortorella said he was bringing accountability back to the Flyers and with a few of yesterday’s cuts, he made good on his word. People either love it or hate it which feels like how everything goes with Torts as your coach. [Inquirer]

*There was quite a lot to take in from those preseason games — and the subsequent cuts. Here are six of the more notable things. [BSH]

*One good thing to come out of the games is the emergence of Samuel Ersson as, probably, the best option to backup Carter Hart (or start the season!!). [NBC Sports Philly]

*Charlie took a look at the big picture to materialize out of training camp, where, if nothing else, we really learned what John Tortorella wants from his players. [The Athletic]

*The Penguins fans are previewing the Metro Division and we’ve gotta be honest here... they’re pretty spot on. [PensBurgh]

*Speak of Jorts, he’s not the only new face behind the bench of an NHL team this season. There are A LOT. [ProHockeyTalk]

*The NHL is filled with more talented players than ever and as such, we’re going to see a lot of creativity. Not here, of course. But around the league. [NHL.com]

*This is a deep pull that I found pretty interesting: apparently Canadian hockey is running out of goalies. Seems like a problem! [The Coast]

*And finally, after a rough couple of years, this should be a big, fun, successful year for the NHL. Here’s hoping they don’t mess it up! [Sportsnet]