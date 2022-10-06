BSH Radio #374: The last cut is the deepest

It’s the calm before the storm, as the Flyers preseason games have wrapped and the start of the regular season is still a week away. With the announcement of the latest round of cuts, the roster is beginning to come together and the gang gets into who has found themselves headed to the AHL, who Flyers fans might actually be rooting for this season, and who the heck is going to score goals for this team. The countdown to puck drop is on!