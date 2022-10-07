Friday Morning Fly By: Your last weekend of freedom

*Happy Friday, Flyers fans! This weekend is our last before the regular season kicks off so lets all enjoy going outside and being lazy and not thinking about sports at all for even one second. Starting tomorrow, though. Today, let’s talk about what the Cam York decision tells us about the Flyers’ direction as whole. [The Athletic]

*The roster is starting to come together and if you squint, you can see what this team will be on opening night. [Inquirer]

*Back to that Cam York thing; while to some people it seems like a logical choice after York’s weak camp, to others it makes no sense at all and makes them wonder what Torts is trying to accomplish here. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The thing that’s been pretty weird about John Tortorella’s first preseason here is that we haven’t seen anything of John Tortorella’s system yet. The players are just now learning it. And apparently that’s because John doesn’t think it’s the most important thing. [Inquirer]

*We’ve made it to the top-3 of our prospect ranking and it’s where the new guy has landed. [BSH]

*If you had to use one — and only one!! — word to describe the Philadelphia Flyers organization and its fans right now, what would you use? [Bleacher Report]

*Friday is the best time for a new BSH Radio! We put a wrap on training camp and turn our sights to the start of the season. [BSH]

*And finally, as that start draws near, it’s time to fully, completely, move on from the previous era of the Philadelphia Flyers. The 2010s are dead. Long live the... whatever this all turns into. [BSH]