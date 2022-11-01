Flyperbole: Kneel before Nic

The Philadelphia Flyers are doing better than expected, but can they sustain their early success under John Tortorella? Steve and Quigz discuss this, Carter Hart, injury updates on Sean Couturier, James van Riemsdyk, Cam Atkinson, and Cam York, daytime TV game shows, and more!

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @ryanquigz. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.