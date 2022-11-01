 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyperbole: Kneel before Nic

That’s a “Kneel before Zod” reference. You don’t actually have to kneel before Nic Deslauriers.

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
Carolina Hurricanes v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Flyers are doing better than expected, but can they sustain their early success under John Tortorella? Steve and Quigz discuss this, Carter Hart, injury updates on Sean Couturier, James van Riemsdyk, Cam Atkinson, and Cam York, daytime TV game shows, and more!

