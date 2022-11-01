The Flyers fell to 5-2-1 on the season after dropping Saturday’s game 4-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime. The Flyers fell behind 2-0 in the first period but once again battled back and took the lead with just under 14 minutes remaining in the game. The Hurricanes then tied it at three with two minutes left in the third sending the game to overtime for the first time in the Flyers young season. Carolina and Brent Burns specifically were able to capitalize on some tired Flyers being out at the end of overtime, and went home with the extra point.

Flyers @ Rangers 7:00 PM ET Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

The Flyers fourth line was very good on Saturday, with each member contributing two points. Carter Hart was again solid in net, and the top defensive pairing of Provorov and DeAngelo continue to build chemistry and get better every game.

The New York Rangers come into tonight’s contest 5-3-2. In their last game, the Rangers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-2, while outshooting them 39-20. The Rangers are averaging 36.5 shots per game this season and rank first in the NHL in total shots. With the way the Flyers have given up shots this season, it may be a very busy night for Carter Hart.

The Rangers are opening a four game home stand, while the Flyers begin a quick three game road trip that will take them across the border after tonight. It is also the front end of a very tough back-to-back for the Flyers, as they will face the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Forwards

Joel Farabee-Kevin Hayes-Travis Konecny

Noah Cates-Scott Laughton-Owen Tippett

Kieffer Bellows-Morgan Frost-Zack MacEwen

Nic Deslauriers-Lukas Sedlak-Wade Allison

Defense

Ivan Provorov-Tony DeAngelo

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun

Nick Seeler-Rasmus Ristolainen

Goalies

Carter Hart

(Felix Sandstrom)

New York Rangers Projected Lineup

Forwards

Chris Kreider-Mika Zibanejad-Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin-Vincent Trocheck-Alexis Lafreniere

Jimmy Vesey-Barclay Goodrow-Julien Gauthier

Sammy Blais-Ryan Carpenter-Ryan Reaves

Defense

Adam Fox-Ryan Lindgren

Jacob Trouba-K’Andre Miller

Braden Schneider-Zac Jones

Goalies

Igor Sheshertkin

(Jaroslav Halak)

What to Watch For