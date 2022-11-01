The Flyers fell to 5-2-1 on the season after dropping Saturday’s game 4-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime. The Flyers fell behind 2-0 in the first period but once again battled back and took the lead with just under 14 minutes remaining in the game. The Hurricanes then tied it at three with two minutes left in the third sending the game to overtime for the first time in the Flyers young season. Carolina and Brent Burns specifically were able to capitalize on some tired Flyers being out at the end of overtime, and went home with the extra point.
The Flyers fourth line was very good on Saturday, with each member contributing two points. Carter Hart was again solid in net, and the top defensive pairing of Provorov and DeAngelo continue to build chemistry and get better every game.
The New York Rangers come into tonight’s contest 5-3-2. In their last game, the Rangers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-2, while outshooting them 39-20. The Rangers are averaging 36.5 shots per game this season and rank first in the NHL in total shots. With the way the Flyers have given up shots this season, it may be a very busy night for Carter Hart.
The Rangers are opening a four game home stand, while the Flyers begin a quick three game road trip that will take them across the border after tonight. It is also the front end of a very tough back-to-back for the Flyers, as they will face the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Forwards
Joel Farabee-Kevin Hayes-Travis Konecny
Noah Cates-Scott Laughton-Owen Tippett
Kieffer Bellows-Morgan Frost-Zack MacEwen
Nic Deslauriers-Lukas Sedlak-Wade Allison
Defense
Ivan Provorov-Tony DeAngelo
Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun
Nick Seeler-Rasmus Ristolainen
Goalies
Carter Hart
(Felix Sandstrom)
New York Rangers Projected Lineup
Forwards
Chris Kreider-Mika Zibanejad-Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin-Vincent Trocheck-Alexis Lafreniere
Jimmy Vesey-Barclay Goodrow-Julien Gauthier
Sammy Blais-Ryan Carpenter-Ryan Reaves
Defense
Adam Fox-Ryan Lindgren
Jacob Trouba-K’Andre Miller
Braden Schneider-Zac Jones
Goalies
Igor Sheshertkin
(Jaroslav Halak)
What to Watch For
- John Tortorella has made a lot of comments lately about wanting to have better starts and not fall behind early like the Flyers have done so much this season. Look for the Flyers to come out on the front foot and generate some early shot attempts. The Flyers have begun the season with a bit of a comeback kids mentality, and while this can be fun and exciting to watch, it is not a good long term formula for winning hockey games.
- Torts has made his philosophy on playing time very clear during his NHL coaching career—if you’re not working hard, you won’t play. While I generally agree with this style, I do think a few exceptions need to be made, specifically in back-to-back games. The last back-to-back the Flyers had against Nashville and San Jose the team looked exhausted in the Sunday game versus the Sharks. We will see if Torts sticks with this style or if he distributes ice time a little more evenly for tonight and tomorrow’s games.
- The New Rangers first power play unit is absolutely no joke. Zibanejad and Panarin on the half walls waiting to rip one-timers. Trocheck in the bumper role with 50 goal scorer Chris Kreider providing the net front presence. All of this is run by former Norris winner Adam Fox at the point. The Rangers’ power play relies on quick puck movement and good puck retrieval, and the Flyers will need to have active sticks and not give the Rangers any time or space to make plays.
