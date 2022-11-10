 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Morning Fly By: The old stomping grounds

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Madeline Campbell
Philadelphia Flyers v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

*In case you missed it, postgames with Bill are back, baby! [BSH]

*We’ll keep the brief podcast theme rolling here with a brand new BSH Radio. [BSH]

*And a new 32 Thoughts, to boot. [Sportsnet]

*The Flyers pulled out a win over the Blues on Tuesday, and while the showing wasn’t perfect, they did show some signs of progress. [The Athletic]

*They also finally got Felix Sandstrom his first NHL win. [BSH]

*The Flyers are off to Columbus tonight for their first game against the Blue Jackets of the season, and John Tortorella isn’t getting overly sentimental about returning to the old stomping grounds. [NBCSP]

*And then after that, our old pal Claude Giroux comes back to town, and we’re already feeling things about it. [BSH]

*Speaking of Claude Giroux: put him in the Hall of Fame, thanks. [The Athletic]

*It’s a Reverse Retro ranking, folks! [SB Nation]

*So, what makes a good defense in the modern NHL anyway? [The Athletic]

*And finally, some fun with small sample sizes. [ESPN]

