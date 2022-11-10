BSH 300: Give Me Tyrell Goulbourne (1/3/18)

Kelly Hinkle, Charlie O’Connor, Steph Driver and I teamed up for the first time on October 13, 2016 for BSH Radio #79, beginning our journey together as a team of podcasters.

We’re now on the precipice of our 300th episode of BSH Radio together, and that has lead me to reflect on these last 6 years.

In reality, we’ve done so many more episodes than 300, having worked together on Ice Sport Radio and other Patreon exclusives, as well as different off-shoot shows like Yelling About Sports, Postgames, Checking Out the Competition, not to mention all the shit we did during the pandemic layoff to fill time waiting for hockey to comeback.

But when I started thinking of the best shows we’ve done, my mind automatically drifted to the biggest moments the Flyers have gone through over the last six years- coach and GM firings and hirings, draft parties, Festivus gatherings, trade deadlines, and the major moments on a regular NHL calendar.

But then I remembered a specific show, one on which I called for the promotion of Tyrell Goulbourne, mostly because the front office refused to give us the players we actually wanted to see.

And then it happened. Literally right after we finished recording, then-general manager Ron Hextall called up Goulbourne to provide energy and physicality to a team that needed a lot of things, including those attributes.

But I did not remember how much this show encapsulated an era of Flyers hockey, and BSH Radio.

We talked Andrew MacDonald, Jori Lehtera, Dale Weise, Jordan Weal, Brandon Manning, Oskar Lindblom, Taylor Leier, Travis Sanheim and all the classic topics that really made BSH Radio.

I truly love this episode.

It’s incredibly quotable, with some great arguments and laughs throughout the show. I can’t recommend it enough, and I gotta say, the follow-up show is really good too.

I can’t put this one over enough, so just f’n listen to it. I’ve got a video highlight and the full episode embedded here. It doesn’t get much easier than this.

Click play. you’ll enjoy yourself for an hour.