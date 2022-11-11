Might be a long seven years

In Johnny Gaudreau’s first game against the Philadelphia Flyers since Chuck Fletcher committed organizational malpractice and refused to attempt to bring the star forward home, Johnny Hockey showed Philadelphia exactly what they’re missing, scoring the game’s opening goal and assisting on two others in a game the Orange and Black lost 5-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Flyers weren’t necessarily “bad,” minus not having much jump early, they just appeared disjointed, and somewhat lacking in chemistry, and were unable to capitalize on several opportunities to extend the BJ’s losing streak, which was halted at five games thanks in large part to Gaudreau.

The loss was Carter Hart’s first in regulation, and while he may not have been spectacular, all three goals he allowed (CBJ added a pair on empty-netters to pad what became a close game in the third period), were the results of turnovers leading to odd-man situations for Columbus.

So, not the best showing for Philly in their first of what will be many encounters with Gaudreau over the next seven years, but they’ll get right back at it on Saturday when they host Claude Giroux and the Ottawa Senators, in what will be the former captain’s first game in Philadelphia since his 1,000th as a Flyer last season.

That’s all. Listen to the postgame podcast, please and thank you!