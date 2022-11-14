Monday Morning Fly By: Gone streaking (bad)

*What a banner weekend of Flyers hockey, huh? If you missed the fun, things started with Claude Giroux’s return to Philly on Saturday, which the Flyers lost... [BSH]

*... and then continued with the first meeting with the Dallas Stars. Which the Flyers lost. Great stuff all around. [BSH]

*That game Saturday afternoon ended a rather long losing streak for the Sens. [Silver Seven Sens]

*The Flyers lost more than the game against the Sens as Wade Allison went down in the second with what looked like a pretty bad injury. [NBC Sports Philly]

*HOWEVER. Charlie had a little update that makes it seem like maybe we (Wade, really) dodged a bullet:

Some (potentially) good Flyers-related news: I'm hearing that right now, it doesn't look like the injury that Wade Allison suffered yesterday is incredibly serious.



They're still looking into it and things could change, but initial prognosis was that he wouldn't miss much time. — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) November 13, 2022

*Anyway, let’s talk about Claude. It was awkward for him. But he got through that real quick and had himself a nice little game. [BSH]

*But in the end, coming back to Philly gave him a bit of closure that he needed to move on. And that’s nice. He deserves that. [The Athletic]

*We don’t get a ton of Phantoms analysis so when we see some, let’s enjoy it. [Eyes On The Prize]

*And finally, a power ranking based on prediction vs. reality. And when you consider what the expectation was for this Flyers team heading into the season, you’ll understand why they ended up where they did! [ESPN]