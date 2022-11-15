 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyers at Blue Jackets: Coverage, lineups, and game thread

We’re going, going, back, back, to ... Ohio.

By Kurt R.
Philadelphia Flyers v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets

Game 16 of 82

7:30 p.m. ET

Enemy Lines: The Cannon

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers (forward lines via Giana Han, pairs assumed same as last game):

Owen Tippett - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny

Scott Laughton - Noah Cates - Joel Farabee

Max Willman - Morgan Frost - Zack MacEwen

Nic Deslauriers - Lukáš Sedlák - Kieffer Bellows

Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo

Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun

Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen

Starter: Carter Hart

Backup: Felix Sandström

Columbus Blue Jackets (via Jeff Svoboda):

Johnny Gaudreau, Who The Flyers Did Not Sign Because It’s Too Hard - Boone Bob Jenner - Emil Bemström

Yegor Chinakhov - Cole Sillinger - Gustav Nyquist

Liam Foudy - Brendan Gaunce - Kent Johnson

Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Mathieu Olivier

Vladislav Gavrikov - Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean - Marcus Björk

Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Joonas Korpisalo

Backup: Elvis Merzlikins

