Flyers at Blue Jackets: Coverage, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets
Game 16 of 82
7:30 p.m. ET
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
- Today’s game preview.
- This was recorded before the last game, so it doesn’t touch on the injuries Columbus has suffered since then, but here was our preview podcast for that last game with our friends in Columbus.
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers (forward lines via Giana Han, pairs assumed same as last game):
Owen Tippett - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny
Scott Laughton - Noah Cates - Joel Farabee
Max Willman - Morgan Frost - Zack MacEwen
Nic Deslauriers - Lukáš Sedlák - Kieffer Bellows
Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo
Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun
Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen
Starter: Carter Hart
Backup: Felix Sandström
Columbus Blue Jackets (via Jeff Svoboda):
Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Emil Bemström
Yegor Chinakhov - Cole Sillinger - Gustav Nyquist
Liam Foudy - Brendan Gaunce - Kent Johnson
Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Mathieu Olivier
Vladislav Gavrikov - Andrew Peeke
Jake Bean - Marcus Björk
Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson
Starter: Joonas Korpisalo
Backup: Elvis Merzlikins
