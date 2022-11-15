Everyone knows Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella isn’t afraid to speak his mind. When he isn’t happy with something, he makes it crystal clear.

He certainly did just that mid-game in the Flyers’ tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night.

Late in the first period against Columbus, ESPN analyst (and former Flyers goalie) Brian Boucher asked Tortorella his thoughts on his team’s start to the game after falling behind 1-0.

Unsurprisingly, Tortorella’s response was absolutely hilarious.

“We suck,” he proclaimed without any hesitation. “We haven’t forechecked, we haven’t done anything as of right now.”

What a legend.

John Tortorella is a treasure. pic.twitter.com/TvCKM2j4AJ — SB Nation NHL (@SBNationNHL) November 16, 2022

This amazing soundbite comes just a couple weeks after Tortorella visibly cursed the Toronto Maple Leafs to hell from the bench following a goal from Zach Aston-Reese.

"Fuck off, you motherfucker."



- John Tortorella pic.twitter.com/TgkpUNVNiq — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) November 3, 2022

Tortorella’s squad is in the midst of a three-game losing streak — the team’s second three-game losing streak in the season’s early going. In a highly competitive Metropolitan Division, the Flyers can’t afford to fall too far behind, so it’s easy to understand Tortorella’s frustration.

After the Flyers’ 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars Sunday, Tortorella was surprisingly positive despite losing by a four-goal deficit, admitting there are “a lot of good things” going on with his group.

He seemed to have a bit of a different attitude Tuesday, though.

Never a dull moment with Torts behind the bench, eh?