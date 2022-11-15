Blue Jackets 5, Flyers 4: Please don’t let it get to ten

The Flyers dropped a wild back and forth game 5-4 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in OT. It was another slow start by the Flyers who once again fell behind and had to battle back.

For the Flyers, again, the top line carried the load offensively and Carter Hart played solid in net. They did get a little help from the bottom six tonight but could not take advantage of that and saw the losing streak climb to four games.

Meanwhile, Columbus saw their tough luck with injuries continue in this game, but, to their credit, they were still able to take advantage of costly mistakes by the Flyers and pull this one out.

1st Period

Columbus got on the board first after a Sean Kuraly centering attempt deflected off Justin Brauns stick and past Carter Hart. The chance came after a terrible line change by the Flyers gave Columbus a free entry into the zone. It would be the only tally of the period while the shots were 9-7 in favor of Columbus.

2nd Period

The Flyers would get the first power-play of the game after Erik Gudbranson was called for interference on Lukas Sedlak. However, just over half way through the power play Owen Tippett was called for his own interference penalty. Columbus would take advantage of their opportunity, as Boone Jenner had an easy tip-in after a nice setup from Johnny Gaudreau, to make it a 2-0 game.

The Flyers would get one back after Kevin Hayes rocketed a one timer past Elvis Merzlikins off a beautiful pass from Travis Konecny.

Just over 12 minutes into the period the Flyers were able to win a face off and transition quickly to the offensive zone where Zack MacEwen fed Noah Cates with a beautiful no-look pass to knot things up at two.

After the play Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins exited the game, not able to put any weight on his left leg. He was replaced by Joonas Korpisalo.

3rd Period

A blocked shot by Boone Jenner at the blue line released him for a breakaway which he lifted over Hart’s blocker for his second of the game, which gave Columbus the 3-2 lead. Just 13 seconds later the Blue Jackets on again made a two-goal game as Eric Robinson was able to put one past Hart’s right leg.

The Flyers once again cut the deficit in half after a point shot from Nick Seeler found its way through a lot of bodies to sneak under Korpisalo.

The Flyers would get their second power play opportunity after Tony DeAngelo was slashed by Brendan Gaunce. The Flyers would convert on this opportunity after Konecny was able to jam one home on the doorstep. The teams would skate the rest of the period without a goal, sending the game to overtime.

Travis Konecny scores a power-play goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets to make it 4-4 #CBJvsPHI #CBJ #BringItToBroad pic.twitter.com/30y0WcKTtG — nopClips (@nopClips) November 16, 2022

Overtime

It was a deliberate overtime with both teams doing a lot of skating with the puck but not generating a lot of chances. Ultimately, a Kevin Hayes turnover in the offensive zone led to a 3-on-1 for Columbus, which ended with Vladislav Gavrikov potting the game winner.

Final Thoughts