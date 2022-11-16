Wednesday Morning Fly By: Kicked in the face by a horse

*Did you miss last night’s game? No worries, John Tortorella recapped it for you:

Torts at his finest. pic.twitter.com/F9n2D6ovlS — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) November 16, 2022

*We love him. [BSH]

*Anyhoo, we learned more about the Wade Allison situation yesterday. It could be worse! [NBC Sports Philly]

*With each passing day it feels more likely that Artem Anisimov is going to play a real hockey game for the Flyers and that’s so wild. Please, any center, give us any center at all, we’ve none. [Inquirer]

*You wouldn’t know it watching last night’s game, but thus far the Johnny Gaudreau signing hasn’t borne the fruit BJs fans were hoping for when it happened this summer. But John Hockey is remaining positive. [ESPN+]

*Evidently no one has offered Barry Trotz a job yet. That’s kind of interesting, no? One assumes that the second one of those hot seat coaches from yesterday gets canned Barry will be getting a call. [Sportsnet]

*Trade rumors in November?? Why the heck not. A spicy one, too. [TSN]

*And finally, we so rarely get a good, solid, player-for-player hockey trade in this boring league anymore, and this summer we got a good old fashioned doozy. And now we get an inside look at how it came together. [The Athletic]