Thursday Morning Fly By: Going for five

*The Flyers play hockey again tonight! This time in Boston! Boston is very, very good! Should go really well. Check out our pregame chat with our pals at the Bruins blog, if you’d like:

*It’s really important for the Flyers to put an end to this skid quickly for a million reasons but chief among them is that, the longer this goes on, the more this all start to look exactly like last season. Which, if you recall, was very bad. [Inquirer]

*Starting this road trip with that loss in Columbus was bad enough, because this road swing is kind of an important one. [BSH]

*Please to enjoy the weekly roundup of the Metro Division from our pals at Canes Country. [Canes Country]

*So yeah, speaking of this ongoing losing streak... which teams, so far, are best positioned to get their shot at Connor Bedard? [The Athletic]

*Is it possible that the Tampa Bay Lightning are turning back into a regular hockey team? Like, no long otherworldly? Has to happen eventually! [The Hockey News]

*And finally, the current iteration of BSH Radio has existed for 300 entire episodes, which is pretty cool. We hope you enjoy episode #300. [BSH]