David Krejci scores twice as Bruins surge past Flyers, 4-1

David Krejci scored two goals and Linus Ullmark made 22 saves as the Boston Bruins downed the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1, on Thursday night at TD Garden. Owen Tippett scored the only goal for the Flyers, who dropped their fifth-straight game.

First Period

The best early chance of the night belonged to Noah Cates, but Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark made the save on the breakaway to deny the Flyers an opener.

Noah Cates with a quality scoring chance, courtesy of a nice feed from Zack MacEwen. pic.twitter.com/Z2SNDOUQ0b — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) November 18, 2022

The Flyers kept the momentum going with a another A+ chance with a 2-on-1 break a man down, but the combo of Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton couldn’t get it done as things remained scoreless.

Travis Konecny generates a shorthanded rush and it results in a nice look for Scott Laughton. pic.twitter.com/e6UUSrsmbn — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) November 18, 2022

Armed with a power play late in the frame the Flyers were turned away but somehow took a penalty for too many men with two seconds left in a truly inexplicable manner.

On the ensuing face off it was Carter Hart putting a bow on a stellar period in net by robbing Brad Marchand on a wrap-around bid, stretching post-to-post to keep things scoreless after one.

After 20: Flyers 0, Bruins 0

Still on the power play to start the second the Bruins continued to pepper Hart but the netminder stood tall with a couple stellar stops to help kill the advantage off.

Good chance down the other end for Max Willman, but Ullmark had an answer for the quick developing play from below the Bruins’ goal line as Morgan Frost continued to the juice from the first period to setup the chance.

Midway through the frame it was more from Hart as the Bruins really started to tilt the ice toward the Flyers’ end.

Just after the halfway mark of the period the Bruins would breakthrough after Tomas Nosek finished off a Boston buildup to make it 1-0. The Flyers were running around a bit in their own zone chasing the puck and paid the price — leaving an uphill battle against a team 10-0 when scoring first.

Bruins open the scoring. Tomas Nosek breaks the ice. pic.twitter.com/XwuW37odrG — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) November 18, 2022

Bad news for the Flyers as Konecny left the bench late in the second after appearing to hurt his hand on an awkward play along the boards and did not return to the bench for his next shift.

With 32 seconds left and still trailing by a goal the Flyers were gifted a power play courtesy of a Taylor Hall slashing call.

After 40: Bruins 1, Flyers 0

Nothing doing for the Flyers with that power play to start the third period, with just a lone shot to show for it and still facing a one-goal deficit.

Morgan Frost had a nice chance following the advantage but was denied by Ullmark in close, though Frost earned a power play on the ensuing push as the goaltender interfered with him behind the net.

Another wasted chance to even things up would cost the Flyers as Boston would extend their lead by taking advantage of their extra-man chance with Jake DeBrusk potting his sixth of the season on the doorstep to make it 2-0 with 12 minutes left.

Jake DeBrusk scores to make it 2-0. pic.twitter.com/AFPww49evZ — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) November 18, 2022

The undisciplined Bruins were right back on the naughty list and Owen Tippett finally made them pay with a laser wrist shot to beat Ullmark to pull the Flyers closer at 2-1 with 10:12 to play.

But just 16 seconds later the Bruins would respond, taking advantage of an Ivan Provorov turnover to regain the two-goal lead as David Krejci finished off a broken neutral zone play to make it 3-1.

Too dangerous on the power play go the Bruins as their second unit buried one with 3:39 to push the lead to 4-1 and all but put a bow on the Flyers’ fifth-straight loss. It was Krejci again for the Bruins, the 17th goal in his career against the Flyers, the most he’s scored against any club.

That would be all she wrote in this one, folks — it’s another loss for the Orange and Black.

Final: Bruins 4, Flyers 1