Friday Morning Fly By: Could’ve been worse

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Kelly Hinkle
Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

*Big night for John Tortorella, who reach a pretty impressive career milestone last night:

*The Flyers also reached a milestone: their fifth loss in a row. Congrats boys! Here’s a recap of last night’s 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

*In that vein, Charlie took a look at what’s been working for the Flyers, where they need to improve, and what actually has improved already. [The Athletic]

*Anyway Patrick Brown is back. Good for him! [Inquirer]

*Charlie went all the way to Boston to watch Cutter Gauthier live and in person, and came away with the impression that he may just live up to the expectation that comes along with being the fifth overall pick. [The Athletic]

*This latest power ranking brings us a rookie to watch on each of the league’s 32 teams. Even the Flyers. Try and guess ours before you scroll down that far. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, it’s Friday, which makes it the perfect time to consider junk foods. Like the latest in our Boxed Lunch series: the Polish Boy! [BSH]

