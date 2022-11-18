That’s probably more like it

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, 4-1, in a game that looked a lot more like what we expected from this team before the season began.

The Flyers have now lost five straight (4 in regulation, 1 on overtime), and have come up without a victory in seven of nine game to start November, after a 5-2-1 start in October.

Carter Hart has just been ok, rather than other-worldly, and that has been the biggest difference, but the offense has also dried up.

After averaging 3 goals/game in the season’s first month, they’re down a full goal this month, averaging only two tallies per game, and scoring more than two only twice in the last nine games.

Losing is ultimately good for the long-term good of this franchise, but that doesn’t make watching these games any easier.

Philly spent over six minutes on the power play against Boston, and mustered only one shot on goal in those opportunities (and hey, it went in!).

Tough times and tough games to watch may be ahead for the orange and black but we must remember, this is for the best.

