Flyperbole: Circling the drain

Like Tortorella once said, “ain’t that a kick in the head?”

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins

John Tortorella got kicked in the face by a horse. Twitter is disintegrating before our eyes. On top of all of this, it looks like the Philadelphia Flyers finally have the tank warmed up and ready to go for the rest of the season. Steve and Quigz discuss all this, weird new video games, stuff you thought you knew but actually didn’t, and somehow argue a tiny bit over Morgan Frost.

