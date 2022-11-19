 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyers at Canadiens: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

A true battle of the titans tonight in Montreal.

By Kurt R.
Pittsburgh Penguins v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens

Game 18 of 82

7:00 p.m. ET

Enemy Lines: Eyes On The Prize

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

How to Watch/Listen:

  • On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers (changes to Thursday’s lineup via Olivia Reiner; lines are a guess as such):

Scott Laughton - Kevin Hayes - Kieffer Bellows

Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Max Willman - Noah Cates - Zack MacEwen

Nic Deslauriers - Lukáš Sedlák - Patrick Brown

Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo

Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun

Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen

Starter: Carter Hart

Backup: Felix Sandström

Montreal Canadiens (via Stu Cowan):

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Kirby Dach

Mike Hoffman - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher

Evgenii Dadonov - Sean Monahan - Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta - Jake Evans - Juraj Slafkovsky

Kaiden Guhle - David Savard

Mike Matheson - Joel Edmundson

Arber Xhekaj - Jonathan Kovacevic

Starter: Jake Allen

Backup: Samuel Montembault

