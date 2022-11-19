Flyers at Canadiens: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens
Game 18 of 82
7:00 p.m. ET
Enemy Lines: Eyes On The Prize
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
- Today’s game preview.
- Checking in on some pre-season predictions now that we’re a bit into the season.
- The schedule gets pretty rough after tonight, huh?
- Fortunately, they’re playing better. Wait, but they’re losing. What?
- Finally, this week’s Flyperbole. Complete with discussion of the biggest Flyers story of the week, the head coach getting kicked by a horse.
How to Watch/Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
- On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers (changes to Thursday’s lineup via Olivia Reiner; lines are a guess as such):
Scott Laughton - Kevin Hayes - Kieffer Bellows
Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee
Max Willman - Noah Cates - Zack MacEwen
Nic Deslauriers - Lukáš Sedlák - Patrick Brown
Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo
Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun
Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen
Starter: Carter Hart
Backup: Felix Sandström
Montreal Canadiens (via Stu Cowan):
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Kirby Dach
Mike Hoffman - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher
Evgenii Dadonov - Sean Monahan - Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta - Jake Evans - Juraj Slafkovsky
Kaiden Guhle - David Savard
Mike Matheson - Joel Edmundson
Arber Xhekaj - Jonathan Kovacevic
Starter: Jake Allen
Backup: Samuel Montembault
Loading comments...