Wednesday Morning Fly By: On the road again

*The Flyers played possibly the most boring game on the planet in New York last night. You can relive it here, if you must. [BSH]

*Looking for something to listen to to help ease you into your day? You’re in luck! We’ve got a fresh Flyperbole for you. [BSH]

*You’ve got questions and Charlie has answers. It’s mailbag time! [The Athletic]

*Don’t look now, but Ivan Provorov might be... back? [Inquirer]

*The Flyers say “Go Phils.” [NBCSP]

*There are a handful of teams around the league who did not get off to the start that they might have wanted or predicted, but is it time for anyone to panic? [Bleacher Report]

*Anybody got like... a boatload of money laying around? It looks like the Sens are for sale. [TSN]

*And here’s what those Sens are valued at, as well as all of the other teams in the league, if that’s information you like digging into. [Sportico]

*Is it too early to be talking about the 2023 Entry Draft? Absolutely not. Here’s a preliminary ranking, let’s get weird. [The Athletic]