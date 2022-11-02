 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyers at Maple Leafs: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Will the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to be extremely chaotic? Probably! Let’s find out!

By Kurt R.
Arizona Coyotes v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 10 of 82

7:00 p.m. ET

Enemy Lines: Pension Plan Puppets

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

How to Watch/Listen:

  • On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
  • On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers (changes per the Flyers; lineup expected to otherwise be same as Wednesday other than in net):

Joel Farabee - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny

Noah Cates - Scott Laughton - Owen Tippett

Kieffer Bellows - Tanner Laczynski - Zack MacEwen

Nic Deslauriers - Lukáš Sedlák - Wade Allison

Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo

Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler - Egor Zamula

Starter: Felix Sandström

Backup: Carter Hart

Toronto Maple Leafs (via Mark Masters):

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander

Pierre Engvall - Pontus Holmberg - Calle Jarnkrok

Zach Aston-Reese - David Kampf - Denis Malgin

Morgan Rielly - Victor Mete

T.J. Brodie - Justin Holl

Mark Giordano - Rasmus Sandin

Starter: Ilya Samsonov

Backup: Erik Kallgren

