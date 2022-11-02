Flyers at Maple Leafs: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Game 10 of 82
7:00 p.m. ET
Enemy Lines: Pension Plan Puppets
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
How to Watch/Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers (changes per the Flyers; lineup expected to otherwise be same as Wednesday other than in net):
Joel Farabee - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny
Noah Cates - Scott Laughton - Owen Tippett
Kieffer Bellows - Tanner Laczynski - Zack MacEwen
Nic Deslauriers - Lukáš Sedlák - Wade Allison
Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler - Egor Zamula
Starter: Felix Sandström
Backup: Carter Hart
Toronto Maple Leafs (via Mark Masters):
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Pierre Engvall - Pontus Holmberg - Calle Jarnkrok
Zach Aston-Reese - David Kampf - Denis Malgin
Morgan Rielly - Victor Mete
T.J. Brodie - Justin Holl
Mark Giordano - Rasmus Sandin
Starter: Ilya Samsonov
Backup: Erik Kallgren
Loading comments...