Monday Morning Fly By: Bringing the mess home

*Everyone have a nice weekend? The Flyers almost did. Very nearly pulled themselves out of the skid in Montreal. Instead, they allowed the game to be tied with less than two seconds left and then loss in a shootout. That is six losses in a row, if you’re keeping track. Here’s a recap if you missed the fun: [BSH]

*After loss number five, though, a closer look showed that the Flyers are... not actually as bad as their record would imply? Somehow? [BSH]

*John Tortorella seems to be taking all of this in stride, presumably because what else can he do? But also he appears to have fully settled into the idea that this season is for one thing: determining who stays and who goes, long term. [Inquirer]

*No seriously, right now, Torts is fully in positivity mode. It’s kind of nice, honestly. [The Athletic]

*Good news after all these losses is that we having something to look forward to: possibly the toughest stretch of games all year. [BSH]

*Speaking of things that are nice, being back in Boston gave Kevin Hayes a chance to catch up with family and entertain his teammates. [Inquirer]

*And while we are doing feel-good stories, Nic Deslauriers didn’t take long to ingratiate himself with his new team, and apparently everyone loves him. [NBC Sports Philly]

*In case you missed it, a brand new Flyperbole dropped on Friday for your listening pleasure. [BSH]

*And finally, the 2022 World Cup is underway (Team USA plays this afternoon at 1PM local time, if you’re interested) which means this is a great time to ask what fun it would be if hockey could pull off a tournament like this? [The Cannon]