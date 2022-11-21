Preview: Flyers and Flames face off in Philly

The Philadelphia Flyers will host the 8-7-2 Calgary Flames tonight and Johnny Gaudreau will not be dressing for either team.

The Flyers just barely kept their losing streak alive on Saturday as they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in spectacularly dramatic fashion, allowing a game-tying goal from Cole Caufield with less than three seconds left in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens and eventually losing 1-0 in a shootout. Now, they’re back home against another mediocre Canadian team with a chance to end their longest losing streak of the season.

Both of these teams lineups are pretty different-looking than the last time they met, though for somewhat different reasons. The Flyers have seemingly attempted multiple on-the-fly rebuilds under Chuck Fletcher and so the makeup of the team has shifted plus the team is dealing with multiple injuries at the moment (and kind of all the time?? seems like a recurring motif), while the Flames experienced more of a star-player-only exodus this summer with Johnny Gaudreau walking away, Matthew Tkachuk basically asking for and receiving a trade, and Sean Monahan getting traded with a first-round pick for essentially nothing.

The rest of the Flames roster remains intact from last season and they’ve added Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau to the mix. So far in 2022-23, that addition hasn’t quite been enough to bring the Flames up to the performance levels they achieved with the guys they lost. They’re 8-7-2, sit at fifth place in the Pacific Division, and have struggled to score this year. They’re averaging 3.06 goals per game, which puts them at 18th in the league. And they’ve had a seven-game losing streak of their own. But they’ve won three out of four since then and that 3.06 goals per game is still a lot better than the Flyers’ 2.56.

So, yes, this is a winnable game for the Flyers. The Flames have been streaky and are smack dab in the middle of a six-game road trip. Plus, in theory, every game that the Flyers have Carter Hart in net is one they have a chance to win. Let’s see how it plays out.

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee—Morgan Frost—Owen Tippett

Kevin Hayes—Noah Cates—Zack MacEwen

Max Willman—Patrick Brown—Tanner Laczynski

Nic Deslauriers—Lukáš Sedlák—Kieffer Bellows

Ivan Provorov—Tony DeAngelo

Travis Sanheim—Justin Braun

Nick Seeler—Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart

(Felix Sandström)

Flames projected lineup

Adam Ruzicka—Elias Lindholm—Tyler Toffoli

Milan Lucic—Nazem Kadri—Andrew Mangiapane

Jonathan Huberdeau—Mikael Backlund—Trevor Lewis

Blake Coleman—Dillon Dubé—Nick Ritchie

Noah Hanifin—Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar—Nikita Zadorov

Chris Tanev—Dennis Gilbert

Jacob Markström

Keep an eye on:

Owen Tippett, who now has points in four straight games, including two goals in Montreal on Saturday. His 10 points in 13 games so far this year is the best pace of his young career to this point and his hair has seemingly gotten oranger?

Elias Lindholm, who is the last man standing from what was one of, if not the best lines in the league last year and is leading the Flames in scoring this year. Lindholm leads the Flames in points with 16 in 17 games

Morgan Frost, whose offensive numbers are still not coming, but who has often looked dangerous with the puck in the offensive zone this season. Maybe the point totals aren’t coming because his linemates have fluctuated a lot and have mostly been guys like Zack MacEwen, Tanner Laczynski, Nic Deslauriers, and Max Willman, but he practiced with Tippett and Farabee recently, so he may be getting some juicier ice time.

Adam Ruzicka, a fourth-round pick from 2017 who has yet to become an NHL regular so far but has three multi-point games in his last four, including two goals and an assist in the Flames’ overtime win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

The Flyers’ second line, which now has Kevin Hayes playing the wing and Noah Cates at center, because, according to Tortorella, “Cates is more responsible defensively.”

Jacob Markström, who is getting the start in net for the Flames and has struggled this year. Coming off the back of a Vezina-nominated season, the 33-year-old is 7-4-2 with a .887 save percentage. He has had some strong starts but has also looked shaky at times; he’s given up four or more goals in four games and has even been pulled once after giving up three in one period.

Stray stats: