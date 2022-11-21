Flyers losing streak hits seven with 5-2 loss to Flames

The Calgary Flames used five different goal scorers as they downed the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-2, on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Tanner Laczynski scored his first career NHL goal and Joel Farabee added the other tally for the Flyers, who lost their seventh-straight game.

First period

The Best chance early for the Flyers came less than three minutes in, as Kieffer Bellows pounced on a loose puck in front of the Flames’ net, but Jacob Markstrom wasn’t budging.

A couple minutes later the Flames would capitalize on a neutral zone turnover to take a 1-0 lead as Jonathan Huberdeau used Blake Coleman as eye candy on the ensuing 2-on-1 with a perfectly placed wrist shot past Carter Hart just 4:43 in.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Flyers. pic.twitter.com/4SPfI4XNcx — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) November 22, 2022

Calgary would get the first power play of the night, too, as Justin Braun was found guilty of a trip with 11:20 left in the opening frame. The Flyers earned a much-needed kill to keep it a one-goal game.

Fight night at the WFC as Zack MacEwen tussled with Dennis Gilbert with a little less than seven minuets left in the first as the rugged forward attempted to jumpstart a rather lifeless Flyers squad to start the night.

MacEwen’s fight did provide life…for the Flames as another 2-on-1 ended up in the Flyers’ net as Dillon Dube beat Hart clean to extend the lead to 2-0 with less than six minutes left in the period.

Thinking the Flyers may want to stop allowing 2-on-1 rushes. pic.twitter.com/xyYRdvaYC9 — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) November 22, 2022

But Tanner Laczynski had an answer with a tip in front with 5:27 left to pull the Flyers within one as the former Ohio State standout picked up his first career NHL goal.

Tanner Laczynski tips in the first goal of his NHL career. Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/LFlz9yziEX — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) November 22, 2022

The Flyers squandered a power play chance and that would be all for a period of play with the Flames in control of the scoreboard.

After 20: Flames 2, Flyers 1

If you needed a peek into just what life has been like for the Flyers of late, the Flames’ first shot on net in the second went in the net. It was, of course, their first shot on goal in the period but pushed the lead to 3-1 nevertheless. On replay it sure looked like Joel Farabee’s stick was the last to touch the point shot, suboptimal.

A rather mundane first half of the period, as the third Flames goal led to a lull for the visitors while the Flyers’ best efforts were capped out at zone entries and one shot possessions.

With 7:25 left in a fast moving frame the Flyers were gifted another power play as Milan Lucic was sent off for interference. Nothing doing though for the Flyers as their imposing power play units consisted of MacEwen and Patrick Brown, among others.

When you forget to take your clothes out of the washing machine and put them in the dryer. pic.twitter.com/wv5BSJUvZ0 — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) November 22, 2022

After 40: Flames 3, Flyers 1

An early power play in the third for the Flames provided a chance to put the hammer down as Kevin Hayes got the elbow up a little high while trying to work in on the forecheck. Another positive for the penalty kill, though, as they managed to work another kill without too much consternation.

Life came for the Flyers with 12 minutes remaining as Farabee buried one in the right net this time with a twisted wrist shot past the blocker side of Markstrom to make it 3-2. It’s the fourth of the season for Farabee, who ended an eight-game goal-scoring drought in the process and giving the Flyers new life in the bid to end a six-game losing skid.

With 7:33 left in regulation the Flyers headed back to the power play as Nazem Kadri was called for holding. Nothing to show for their first two attempts and just two shots on those chances prior.

Best look on the man-advantage came after a cross-ice feed from Noah Cates to Hayes, but the one-timer missed glove side on Markstrom as the Flyers’ power play moved to 0-for-3 on the night.

Extra attacker on for the Flyers with a little over 2:30 remaining in regulation. Owen Tippett nearly beat Markstrom and then a follow from Farabee wouldn’t go — but a long distance bid at the empty cage from Blake Coleman would find net as the Flames restored their two goal lead at 4-2 with 1:51 left.

Trevor Lewis would add another into the empty cage to officially extend the Flyers’ losing streak to seven games.

Final: Flames 5, Flyers 2