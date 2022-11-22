Tuesday Morning Fly By: Seven!

*Well, coming home didn’t seem to help the Flyers any. Streak sits at seven. Here’s a recap of last night’s loss to the Flames, if you missed it: [BSH]

*It would appear that Kevin Hayes is John Tortorella’s latest project, which is interesting since Kevster is out there scoring points pretty reliably. It’s kind of nice to know that it’s the whole game that matters, not just the points. [Inquirer]

*If you had to guess who the Flyers’ top prospect is, who’d you say? There’s not a lot to choose from at this point, huh? [The Athletic]

*This article centers on the Blue Jackets, but given that it means to examine what a “lost season” is, it may be relevant to your interests. [The Cannon]

*Another thing that may be relevant to your interests is a look around the bottom of the standings. The Flyers have some ground to make up here, it seems. [Second City Hockey]

*The NHL doesn’t change its rules enough. Apparently MLB does this better? Apparently. [The Hockey News]

*And finally, it would appear that, on balance, the Eastern Conference is much, much stronger than the West. In case you didn’t notice. In case the hole the Flyers need to climb out of wasn’t deep enough already. [TSN]