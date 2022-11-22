Flyers provide substantial injury update

The Philadelphia Flyers have a whole lot of players out with injuries, just in case you didn’t know. Some players have not even been able to play a game yet this season, and others suffered early-season ailments that are keeping them out of the lineup.

In case it wasn’t extremely obvious, the lineup that the Flyers had to put out there on the ice in their Monday night loss to the Calgary Flames, should be enough evidence that the team is missing a whole lot of folks right now, especially at the forward position.

Luckily, for us, the Flyers let everyone know how the players currently out are coming along and what the projected timeline to their return is.

Travis Konecny is out for approximately 10-14 more days with an upper-body injury.

Wade Allison is expected to be out for two to three weeks with his hip pointer/oblique muscle strain.

Cam Atkinson is out on a week-to-week basis with an upper-body injury. He still has not played a game for the Flyers this season.

James van Riemsdyk is set to return in early December, after recovering from surgery on his broken finger.

Bobby Brink is going to be back in over a month, in late December, after having off-season surgery. It will be five months since he went under the knife. He is currently skating with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms right now.

And finally, Sean Couturier, our long lost top center, is still aiming to be back in three to four months after his surgery in October.

Well, that is a whole lot of misery.

Essentially, we already knew this, but the Flyers are currently without an entire first forward line, some young forwards that hope to take the leap, and a veteran depth scorer that could be used as bait at the NHL trade deadline in March. These absences are not the entire reason why the Flyers have lost their last seven games, but it is certainly a contributing factor.

The Flyers continue searching for their first taste of victory in over two weeks Wednesday night against the downtrodden Washington Capitals. Maybe they can take advantage of another team that is sucking major ass right now.