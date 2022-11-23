 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Morning Fly By: How low can we go?

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Kelly Hinkle
*Ahh the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The most Friday Wednesday of the whole year. For Americans, anyway. Anyhoo, the Flyers are in the capital tonight to play the Capitals, and if you’ve lost count, they’re down six forwards. This must be so fun for John Tortorella. [NBC Sports Philly]

*We finally got some updates on those six injured forwards, and none of it was particularly good. [BSH]

*Maybe the Konecny news could be considered promising? Brink being back soon, that’s cool. [Inquirer]

*Good news about tonight’s game is that the Capitals are also currently Going Through It. A ton of injuries and some bad play on top; sound familiar? [Japers’ Rink]

*But as of Monday night’s game, the losing streak persists. And it doesn’t look like the Flyers are on track to pull out of it. [BSH]

*And why does it seem like they can’t fix this anytime soon? Because right now they’re both bad and unlucky. You can’t get worse than that, folks. [The Athletic]

*Cutter Gauthier’s BC Eagles are getting some attention for their hot start, fueled mostly by American kids coming out of the USNTDP. [The Hockey News]

*And finally, just in time for the holiday break, and brand new Flyperbole! Perfect listening for your drive to the family food fest tomorrow. [BSH]

