Ovechkin scores in overtime to send Flyers to eighth straight loss

Alex Ovechkin scored his 790th career NHL goal as the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2, in overtime on Wednesday night from Capital One Center. The longtime thorn in the Flyers’ side sent the Orange and Black to their eight-straight loss, this one in which they lead with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.

First period

Not a whole ton happening in the first five minutes of this one as the Flyers managed a few excuse-me type of shots at Darcy Kuemper while Felix Sandstrom saw nothing at all in the opposite cage.

But the next 30 seconds would provide some eventful hockey as Morgan Frost beat Kuemper from distance, as the Capitals’ big-budget free agent couldn’t corral the initial shot and the puck dribbled in past him to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead. It’s a much-needed goal for Frost, ending a 17-game goal scoring drought dating back to October 13 when he potted two against the New Jersey Devils.

With 10:02 remaining in the period Justin Braun was found guilty of tripping to send out Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals’ power play, and the home squad would capitalize quickly…or so they thought.

Marcus Johansson found his rebound in the crease and directed the puck into the net with his skate, but a little too obviously and Flyers coach John Tortorella would challenge for a distinct kicking motion — the officials agreed.

The zeal wouldn’t last, though, as Ovechkin found a loose puck that Sandstrom couldn’t freeze and watched as Johansson’s stick was the last to touch it before making it to the back of the net to make it 1-1 with 8:55 left in the first. Both goalies allowing first goals they’d like to have back, to say the least.

This one counts ‼️



1-1 off the Johansson goal pic.twitter.com/Y3BY0iMdWm — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) November 24, 2022

A late power play for the Flyers would go poorly without sustained pressure as the first period came to a close at 1-1.

After 20: Flyers 1, Capitals 1

Tons of early pressure front the home standing Capitals to start the second as the Flyers were hemmed in their own zone after Braun was felled by a point shot in the first few minutes forcing Sandstrom to stand tall.

The Capitals kept the heat on midway through the frame and Braun found himself headed back to the sin bin after the Flyers failed to relieve the pressure. On the ensuring power play it would be Sandstrom denying Ovechkin point blank to keep things even on the scoreboard as the Flyers netminder really settled in after a soft opening goal.

Speaking of soft, another one came for the Flyers, as Ivan Provorov’s spinning backhander was tipped by Patrick Brown in front and dribbled past Kuemper to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead with a little over five minutes left in the period. It’s Brown’s first goal of the season, and a huge tally at that as the Flyers desperately looked to end their seven-game losing streak.

The Flyers nearly had a 3-1 lead when Kieffer Bellows wrapped one home past Kuemper, but just before he did so, Lukas Sedlak had committed interference, thus negating the events thereafter and putting the Caps on the power play with less than two minutes to go in the frame.

After 40: Flyers 2, Capitals 1

Early chance for the Flyers’ power play to start the third thanks to a Matt Irwin penalty, and boy would a third goal ever go a ways in inching towards an end to that pesky losing streak. A Lars Eller trip to the box would only increase those odds, giving the Flyers a two-man advantage to try and stretch their lead to so with but just 10 seconds to operate.

The Flyers woudn’t score, but the Caps almost did — requiring a nice save from Sandstrom on a quick developing one-timer bid that the netminder met at the top of his crease with no rebound allowed.

After an attempt to keep chances to a minimum, the Flyers couldn’t withstand the Capitals’ breakthrough for a tying goal as Sonny Milano found an equalizer with just 2:58 left in regulation to make it 2-2.

That’s how we’d end after regulation with the Flyers blowing a late lead yet again.

After 60: Flyers 2, Capitals 2

Ovechkin would make quick work of the extra time with his 790th career goal to give the Capitals a 3-2 win. Sandstrom had no chance as the Flyers were a mess to start overtime and really only a matter of time before they conceded.

OVI IN OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/ffp0Rdqahd — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 24, 2022

Welp.

Final: Capitals 3, Flyers 2