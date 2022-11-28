Monday Morning Fly By: Anyone still here?

*Happy Monday-after-a-long-holiday-weekend! No Monday ever feels worse than this kind of Monday. Anyway the Flyers have lost ten in a row, again. They got there Saturday against the Islanders, in case you missed it. RECAP!

*This is the third ten game losing streak in just over a year, if you’re keeping track. A stunning accomplishment. [NBC Sports Philly]

*There are lots of things to worry about when your team can’t buy a win, but here are five ones to focus on, for funsies. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The Flyers have practically no healthy forwards, but they do have all of their defenseman. Is this good? Who can say. But the guys on the backend know they have a lot of work to do to try and compensate for the holes up front. [Inquirer]

*And now, for something positive: Kieffer Bellows has looked like a serviceable NHL hockey player! And he was free! So great, isn’t it? [Inquirer]

*And now, getting back to reality: this is really bad but it can absolutely get worse. And probably will. [The Athletic]

*Finally, American Thanksgiving is now behind us. That benchmark date that we’ve all decided is meaningful. So, seems like a good time to take a look at where everyone stands. [The Athletic]