JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch: The Bobbie

Welcome to JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch where we explore food from around the country! This week’s sixth official entry comes from the great state of Delaware. When you aren’t visiting Wilmington or the screen door factory, you should pick up a Bobbie!

Food History!

Perhaps in your family you’ve always made sandwiches out of your Thanksgiving leftovers, but no one has made them quite as famous as Capriotti’s in Wilmington, Delaware. They’ve been around since 1976 and have been slinging their version of the sandwich, “The Bobbie”. They assemble this sandwich by placing carved turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayo on a long Italian roll. Their twist is it is served cold!

How I Made It!

I tried to replicate it the best I could with leftovers from a turkey dinner I had with my family. I assembled it as described and while I ate all of it, I think I will always prefer a hot turkey sandwich.

I made an awesome turkey dinner for Mother’s Day and had leftovers which meant...we making a Bobbie, which is Delaware’s signature sammie. Consists of turkey, stuffing and cranberry with mayo on a hoagie roll. Can’t say this has been my favorite. I think I prefer the hot version. pic.twitter.com/bS0UBedyCg — Jason Polinsky (@Jay_Poozle) May 11, 2021

What Does a Local Think? (thanks to our very own, the Fly By herself, Kelly Hinkle)

Do you think The Bobbie represents your state accurately?

Yes if any sandwich is Delaware it has to be a Bobbie, specifically from Capriotti’s.

How do you make your sandwich?

I have never really made one! I do Thanksgiving leftovers but never on a hoagie roll.

How did I do?

You did okay but your main mistake is the chunky turkey. A Bobbie has turkey that is so thinly sliced it’s almost chipped. I think that texture plays a part. Also it looks like you did one side Mayo one side cranberry. The Bobbie has both on both sides and they kinda smush together into a sauce.

Where do you order your favorite Bobbie?

There is only one place to order a Bobbie. There are a couple of copycats at other local sub places in Delaware, and Wawa has that fraudulent Gobbler, but they simply do not compete. It’s a Capriotti’s Bobbie or nothing.