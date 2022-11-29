Flyers take on Islanders in second game of home and home

The Philadelphia Flyers are streaking and not in a good way. With their 5-2 loss against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday, November 26th, they hit 10 straight losses, and now, they take the ice against them at Wells Fargo Center for the second game of a home and home series.

The big news coming out the day before the game was regarding Travis Konecny. He was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, and now that the Flyers have lost one of their top scorers and arguably most impactful forward so far this season, things could easily get worse. They also get to fight to keep away from 11 straight losses on national television.

How to Watch

Puck Drop: 7:30 pm ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

The Teams

This will be the last time until February that these two teams meet, and it seems like they’re both beginning to trend in the directions that were predicted to go before the start of the season. John Tortorella’s Flyers (7-10-5) are trending toward the bottom while Lane Lambert’s Islanders (15-8-0) are headed toward the playoffs.

The last game between these two teams resulted in a 5-2 loss for the Flyers despite them taking a 2-1 lead by the middle of the second period with goals from Lukas Sedlak and Joel Farabee. However, four straight goals (two of which were on the power play) led to the team’s 10th loss in a row, and now they have a chance to redeem themselves.

Despite the loss of Konecny, the Flyers will be getting Carter Hart back between the pipes after giving him the night off after a tough outing against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-1 loss that saw him give up the four goals over two periods.

The young Canadian goaltender has had a rough go of it over the last month. Outside of two games early in November against the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators, he has had below a .900 save percentage in the other seven outings he has played. There would be nothing better to give him some more confidence than helping to break the team’s losing streak and get out of the funk that he is in.

What is interesting about his numbers is that he still ranks second in goals saved above expected per Evolving-Hockey, only behind Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, who did not play in the last matchup either. So, if there are any positives for the Flyers to look forward to, it’s the potential fun goaltender matchup.

Flyers Lines

Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Kiefer Bellows

Kevin Hayes - Lukas Sedlak - Joel Farabee

Nicolas Deslauriers - Noah Cates - Zack MacEwen

Max Willman - Tanner Laczynski - Patrick Brown

Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen

Travis Sanheim - Tony DeAngelo

Nick Seeler - Egor Zamula

Carter Hart

(Felix Sandstrom)

For the Flyers fans who want them to lose, well, you’re getting your wish. For those that want any kind of positive, well, watch the blue paint would be my best advice. These are two teams on different ends of the spectrum in the Metropolitan Division, and that was showcased during their meeting on Saturday. Can they keep the streak alive? Only time will tell.