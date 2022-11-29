Tuesday Morning Fly By: Retrial with the Isles

*Excited about tonight’s rematch against the New York Islanders?! No? Me neither. Anyhoo, if you’re looking for some good news, it would appear that Egor Zamula is in tonight and Cam Atkinson might be close to returning. [Inquirer]

*DGB had a few things to say about the Flyers’ current situation in his Weekend Wrapup. [The Athletic]

*A bunch of guys up in Allentown playing for the Phantoms have looked good recently, so that’s cool. [Flyers]

*One of those guys? Cam York, who is keeping a positive attitude about playing in the AHL despite the fact that literally all of us here on this Earth know he doesn’t belong down there. [Inquirer]

*Related, you may be interested in reading Micah McCurdy’s latest work on player aging and development! [HockeyViz]

*Quarter season report card time, for all the NHL teams, including your boys. [ESPN+]

*The entire organization is almost certainly going to use the injury issues from this season to save their asses, but it’s not the injuries. It’s the bad team. [The Hockey News]

*Because we like to have fun around here and the Philadelphia Flyers refuse to provide us with any, our State Sandwich series continues with something near and dear to my heart, the Bobbie. [BSH]

*And finally, Philadelphia’s best beat writer is doing another of his mailbags, so get your questions in so Charlie can give you insightful, measured, and often funny answers! [The Athletic]