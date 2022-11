Flyers vs. Islanders: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders

Game 23 of 82

7:30 p.m. ET

Enemy Lines: Lighthouse Hockey

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

How to Watch and Listen:

On stream via ESPN+ and Hulu

On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers:

Lines are not 100% clear given some lineup changes. Tony DeAngelo is not expected to play after suffering an injury on Saturday and will be replaced by Egor Zamula. Meanwhile, Scott Laughton is back, though we don’t 100% know who is coming out in his place. The below lines are a guess as such, influenced in part by what was run on Tuesday (per Charlie O’Connor).

Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Kieffer Bellows

Kevin Hayes - Lukáš Sedlák - Joel Farabee

Scott Laughton - Noah Cates - Zack MacEwen

Nic Deslauriers - Tanner Laczynski - Patrick Brown

Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen

Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun

Egor Zamula - Nick Seeler

Starter: Carter Hart

Backup: Felix Sandström

New York Islanders (via Andrew Gross):

Josh Bailey - Mathew Barzal - Oliver Wahlstrom

Anders Lee - Brock Nelson - Anthony Beauvillier

Zach Parise - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin - Casey Cizikas - Cal Clutterbuck

Sebastian Aho - Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov - Scott Mayfield

Starter: Semyon Varlamov

Backup: Ilya Sorokin