Thursday Morning Fly By: You win some, you lose some

*In a decidedly unshocking turn of events, the Flyers did not fix their back-to-back struggles, and dropped last night’s game to the Leafs up in Toronto. [BSH]

*The Toronto media got a bit of an earful from Tortorella before last night’s game, and that was kind of funny. [TSN]

*Speak of the devil: Charlie’s talking Torts (and other things he’s observing). [The Athletic]

*Well would you look at that, a fresh prospect report! [BSH]

*The Sens are for sale and we have an interested party! It’s... Ryan Reynolds??? [Sportsnet]

*Is it trade time for the Leafs? [The Athletic]

*Digital dasherboard ads are here and it looks like they’re here to stay. [Yahoo]

*Patrik Laine is both a great player and a super weird and fascinating dude. And he’s heading home for this year’s Global Series! [The Athletic]