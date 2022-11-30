Wednesday Morning Fly By: And then there were goals

*Three goals, to be precise, and that was enough to end the ten game losing streak. CAN’T BE STOPPED NOW, RIGHT?! RECAP!

*Scott Laughton was back last night, did you like this? And also Tony DeAngelo was out. Just a revolving door around here. [Inquirer]

*John Tortorella made sure to let us all yesterday that he’ll eat the shit when it’s being shoveled at him, but he won’t forget who is doing the shoveling. Once we have good players its going to be over for these hoes. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Speaking of good players, Egor Zamula found himself back in the lineup with TDA out, and he’s spent his time in the AHL learning from his mistakes. Seems like a good thing. [BSH]

*Back to Torts; it’s clear some players are still in his doghouse. Kevin Hayes and his mustache, for example. But who does the coach seem to like? And who else does he not? [The Athletic]

*Cam Atkinson continues to work his way back into the lineup — well, into the lineup, I guess. Can’t really be “back” if you haven’t been there yet this year — and he’s using Rasmus Ristolainen to get there. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And finally, in case you missed it, John Tortorella called Morgan Frost a toilet seat. That is all. [BSH]