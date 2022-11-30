MacEwen and Deslauriers ended the 10-game losing streak

The 10-game losing streak is over and I think we can all agree that the Philadelphia Flyers finally won a game for one reason: Zack MacEwen and Nicolas Deslauriers each got in a fight, with Matt Martin and Ross Johnston, respectively, within the game’s first eight seconds.

Such physical determination and sacrifice propelled the Flyers to their first win since November 8, a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

The Orange and Black wrapped up their November schedule with a win on Tuesday night to put a bow on a month in which they went 3-8-4 and saw their overall record fall to 8-10-5, good enough for second-to-last in the Metropolitan division, fourth-from-the-bottom in the Eastern Conference, and a .457 points-percentage, well within the league’s bottom-10.

It’s been a great month for the pro-tank portion of the fanbase, but Carter Hart’s performance (stopped 23/24 for a .958 save-percentage on Tuesday) against the Islanders was more akin to the early-season Hart, when he went 6-0-2 in his first eight starts, posting a .946 save-percentage over that span.

Is Hart about to get hot again? Could this team start reverting back to mediocre rather than a cellar-dweller?

Honestly, who the hell knows?

Listen to the postgame!