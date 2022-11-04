 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Morning Fly By: Go birds

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Madeline Campbell
Philadelphia Flyers v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

*The Flyers were challenged to figure out how to play in back-to-backs, and they... well, they still haven’t done that. [BSH]

*Auston Matthews didn’t fight Travis Konecny and I guess this is something some people are mad about. [Yahoo]

*It’s the biggest news of the day, folks! Our definitive cheesesteak ranking has gotten an update. [BSH]

*Can’t stop, won’t stop talking about prospects. [The Athletic]

*Here are some thoughts (32 of them, in fact). [Sportsnet]

*They beat the Flyers and suddenly people are being nice to the Leafs again. [The Athletic]

*Shane Wright just cannot seem to break into the Kraken lineup consistently. Dave Hakstol has struck again. [Sportsnet]

