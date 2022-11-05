Flyers 2, Senators 1: Claude Giroux let down by his teammates in a Flyers game once again

Quick one here tonight, because sometimes the Flyers play a hockey game in between the local soccer team choking away its first-ever chance at a championship in truly breathtaking fashion and the local baseball team playing in Game 6 of the World Series, and as such there’s only so much attention we have available to pay. But, on a night where the Flyers for the first time faced off against the guy who has a pretty solid case to be known as the second-best player in franchise history, Claude Giroux probably gelt right at home in this game, as he got to watch two things that probably felt very familiar to him:

The Philadelphia Flyers were playing hockey. Claude Giroux had to watch as he did everything in his power to will his team to a victory, only to be let down by his teammates.

He just ... probably was not used to those two things not meaning the same thing.

Some notes, then, on the Flyers’ 2-1 win in Ottawa that helped them partly salvage this three-game road trip with a win:

Claude Giroux scoring a goal — his 300th of his career — on just his second shift of the game was thoroughly unshocking. Good for him.

After that, though ... not a bad game for the Flyers? A fairly even game until Ottawa turned up the pressure in the last 10 or so minutes of regulation in search of the tying goal, which they would never find.

Even so, story of this one — as it has been in basically every Flyers win this season — is Carter Hart. 31 saves on 32 shots. One goal allowed on A Lot More Than That expected. He continues to more or less single-handedly keep this team afloat, even if tonight he got a bit of offensive support.

A downright good showing from the penalty kill tonight, keeping Ottawa off of the scoreboard in five tries.

More than one chippy moment between Giroux and his old teammates, including two with Kevin Hayes. Probably nothing, but, y’know ... it’s not nothing.

That’s it for now. Back home against the Blues on Monday.