Monday Morning Fly By: Abolish daylight savings

*The Flyers faced off against our old pal Claude Giroux for the first time since he was traded away, and it was... real weird. [BSH]

*In case anyone needed reminding, Carter Hart is very good. [BSH]

*Alex Ovechkin is also very good. He just set the NHL record for the most goals scored with one team. [ESPN]

*And speaking of the Capitals, our old pal Nic Aube-Kubel was waived by the Leafs and claimed by the Caps, so he’s coming back to the Metro. [Sportsnet]

*We’re a month into the season and here’s what everybody should be worrying about. [The Athletic]

*The Leafs’ goalies seem to be cursed. [TSN]

*Hey look, a new 32 Thoughts podcast! [Sportsnet]

*And finally, for a quick recap of whatever the heck is going on up in Boston: the Bruins signed Mitchell Miller, who was convicted of racially abusing and bullying a classmate in 2016, and the Bruins players don’t want him, the league wasn’t aware of their intentions to sign him, and he is not even eligible to play in the NHL. [ESPN]

*And he might not even be eligible to play in the AHL either.

As I mentioned on Hockey Night yesterday AHL President Scott Howson will meet with Mitchell Miller this week (Thursday, I believe). That conversation will start the process of determining if he can play in the AHL or not. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) November 6, 2022

*And oh, would you look at that, in the hour since the first Fly by draft was finalized and we said all that, the Bruins dropped him. [Bruins]