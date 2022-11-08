Flyperbole: This is not a party

You know it was a bad weekend in Philly sports when the highlight is that a man ate a rotisserie chicken for the 40 straight day. Steve and Quigz discuss the chicken man, the Boston Bruins sneakily trying (and failing) to bring in Mitchell Miller, Carter Hart’s continued dominance, and Rasmus Ristolainen’s tough start with Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella.

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @ryanquigz. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.