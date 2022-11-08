 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Flyperbole: This is not a party

Chickenman, Chickenman, rock a non-party like nobody can.

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Philadelphia Flyers v Ottawa Senators Photo by Andrea Cardin/NHLI via Getty Images

You know it was a bad weekend in Philly sports when the highlight is that a man ate a rotisserie chicken for the 40 straight day. Steve and Quigz discuss the chicken man, the Boston Bruins sneakily trying (and failing) to bring in Mitchell Miller, Carter Hart’s continued dominance, and Rasmus Ristolainen’s tough start with Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella.

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @ryanquigz. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.

More From Broad Street Hockey

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Broad Street Hockey Weekly Roundup newsletter!

A weekly roundup of Philadelphia Flyers news from Broad Street Hockey