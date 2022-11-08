Flyers vs. Blues: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers vs. St. Louis Blues
Game 12 of 82
7:00 p.m. ET
Enemy Lines: St. Louis Game Time
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
- Today’s game preview.
- Flyperbole, complete with discussion of Philadelphia’s biggest victor over the weekend, the guy who ate all those chickens.
How to Watch/Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers:
Late-breaking news has Carter Hart out with an illness, so Felix Sandström will be in with Samuel Ersson as the backup. Rasmus Ristolainen will also be back in the lineup today in Egor Zamula’s place. As such:
Joel Farabee - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny
Noah Cates - Scott Laughton - Owen Tippett
Kieffer Bellows - Tanner Laczynski - Zack MacEwen
Nic Deslauriers - Lukáš Sedlák - Wade Allison
Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo
Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun
Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen
Starter: Felix Sandström
Backup: Samuel Ersson
St. Louis Blues (assumed same as Monday night):
Brandon Saad - Ryan O’Reilly - Ivan Barbashev
Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Vladimir Tarasenko
Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Alexei Toropchenko - Noel Acciari - Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Niko Mikkola - Robert Bortuzzo
Starter: Thomas Greiss
Backup: Jordan Binnington
