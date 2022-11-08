 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyers vs. Blues: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Back at it at home.

Philadelphia Flyers v St Louis Blues Photo by Joe Puetz/NHLI via Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers vs. St. Louis Blues

Game 12 of 82

7:00 p.m. ET

  • On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
  • On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers:

Late-breaking news has Carter Hart out with an illness, so Felix Sandström will be in with Samuel Ersson as the backup. Rasmus Ristolainen will also be back in the lineup today in Egor Zamula’s place. As such:

Joel Farabee - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny

Noah Cates - Scott Laughton - Owen Tippett

Kieffer Bellows - Tanner Laczynski - Zack MacEwen

Nic Deslauriers - Lukáš Sedlák - Wade Allison

Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo

Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun

Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen

Starter: Felix Sandström

Backup: Samuel Ersson

St. Louis Blues (assumed same as Monday night):

Brandon Saad - Ryan O’Reilly - Ivan Barbashev

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou

Alexei Toropchenko - Noel Acciari - Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko

Torey Krug - Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola - Robert Bortuzzo

Starter: Thomas Greiss

Backup: Jordan Binnington

