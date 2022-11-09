Wednesday Morning Fly By: Congrats Felix

*The Flyers did not succumb to the trap game! They beat the Blues and got Felix Sandstrom his first win, at long last. [BSH]

*We’ve got a brand new Flyperbole! The guys are talking some hockey things and also, more importantly, about rotisserie chicken guy. [BSH]

*Rasmus Ristolainen got back into the lineup last night, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods yet. There’s still work to be done! [Inquirer]

*Tortorella is also doing a lot of work! Including with the team’s leadership group of... Scott Laughton. [NBCSP]

*And with developing the kids. [The Athletic]

*Ryan Reynolds is in play to buy the Senators, and he swung by their game last night! That’s fun. [Sportsnet]

*Less fun: the Flyers play the Blue Jackets tomorrow, and if anyone was hoping to catch a look at how our old pal Jake Voracek is doing, well, you’re out of luck. He’s out indefinitely with an upper body injury. [The Athletic]

*The Flyers are cruising along well enough at the moment, but the tank does very much still feel in play, so we’re keeping an eye on this year’s top draft prospects. And we’ll likely see a couple of them on Team Canada at the World Juniors this year! [TSN]