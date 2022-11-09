So... What is this team?

The Philadelphia Flyers beat the St. Louis Blues, 5-1, on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers improved to 7-3-2 on the season, while the Blues dropped their eighth straight in regulation after a 3-0-0 start.

Wade Allison, Travis Konecny, and Noah Cates all scored in the second period, to give Philly a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes. Ryan O’Reilly cut the score to 3-1 early in the third, but Lukas Sedlak restored the three-goal lead only 1:22 later, and then Owen Tippett finished the game off with 39 seconds left to ensure Felix Sandstrom (27 saves on 28 shots) notched his first career victory in his ninth career start.

All of this lead to the question, “how are we evaluating this team now? What’s the curve?”

Sure, there are 70 games left, but (American) Thanksgiving is two weeks away, and as of now, the Orange and Black occupy an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

How are people reacting to the reality that this probably won’t be a bottom-five team in the standings?

Listen to the podcast to find out!