BSH Radio #378: When expectations meet their expirations

In which the gang mulls over the current reality of this hockey team. 

By Kelly Hinkle, Bill Matz, and Charlie O'Connor
St Louis Blues v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Mitchell Leff/NHLI via Getty Images

It’s time to put aside the notion that the Flyers are simply off to a hot start, as the gang gets into whether or not the 7-3-2 Philadelphia Flyers are actually an okay hockey team. They also weigh in on the Rasmus Ristolainen scratch, John Tortorella’s affects on the team so far, and what the real high point of this season might be. And then, to wrap it up, some quick thoughts on the Flyers’ latest foray into the jersey game.

