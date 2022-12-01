Thursday Morning Fly By: Let’s go streaking (good)

*The Flyers are back at it this evening against the Tampa Bay Lightning, going for TWO WINS IN A ROW! What a time, huh? We’ve got some thoughts about the whole thing. [BSH]

As Charlie says, at the very least we are no longer staring death directly in the face. [The Athletic]

We can mostly thank Kevin Hayes for ending the streak. He’s been real good. [Inquirer]

*And then there is Zack MacEwan, punching faces and doing hockey things. He’s also been good. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Here’s another good thing — it’s apparently Good Things Day here at the BSH Fly By, who knew — Egor Zamula seems to be progressing into a pretty nice little defenseman. You love to see it. [Inquirer]

*This may be, in large part, due to the fact that the Phantoms are having an impressive season so far this year. That and more in the latest Prospect Report! [BSH]

*Please to enjoy you’re weekly look around the Metropolitan Division. [Canes Country]

*Speaking of our Metro enemies, Penguins’ defenseman Kris Letang has had another stroke, which is just awful. Here’s hoping he’s able to recover completely. [Pensburgh]

*And finally, DGB set off to do what seem, quite frankly, impossible: find ten NHL players that no one hates. Not one single hockey fan. Not a one! [The Athletic]