Flyers vs. Lightning: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Game 24 of 82
7:00 p.m. ET
How to Watch and Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
- On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers:
The news from practice today is that Travis Konecny will be a game-time decision after missing some time, and that Kieffer Bellows has been placed on waivers. Bellows can still play tonight and presumably will if Konecny can’t go. Tony DeAngelo, meanwhile, is also considered a game-time decision after missing Tuesday’s game. In the interest of not guessing, we’ll provide that context and then list out here the lines that were run at practice yesterday (via Charlie O’Connor):
Nic Deslauriers - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett
Scott Laughton - Noah Cates - Zack MacEwen
Joel Farabee - Lukáš Sedlák - Kevin Hayes
Kieffer Bellows - Tanner Laczynski - Max Willman
Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen
Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun
Egor Zamula - Nick Seeler
Starter: Carter Hart
Backup: Felix Sandström
Tampa Bay Lightning (lines from Tuesday night’s game via Chris Krenn):
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Alex Killorn
Ross Colton - Vladislav Namestnikov - Corey Perry
Cole Koepke - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Pat Maroon
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix
Ian Cole - Zach Bogosian
Starter: Brian Elliott
Backup: Andrei Vasilevskiy
