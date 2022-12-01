Flyers vs. Lightning: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 24 of 82

7:00 p.m. ET

Enemy Lines: Raw Charge

How to Watch and Listen:

On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia

On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers:

The news from practice today is that Travis Konecny will be a game-time decision after missing some time, and that Kieffer Bellows has been placed on waivers. Bellows can still play tonight and presumably will if Konecny can’t go. Tony DeAngelo, meanwhile, is also considered a game-time decision after missing Tuesday’s game. In the interest of not guessing, we’ll provide that context and then list out here the lines that were run at practice yesterday (via Charlie O’Connor):

Nic Deslauriers - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett

Scott Laughton - Noah Cates - Zack MacEwen

Joel Farabee - Lukáš Sedlák - Kevin Hayes

Kieffer Bellows - Tanner Laczynski - Max Willman

Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen

Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun

Egor Zamula - Nick Seeler

Starter: Carter Hart

Backup: Felix Sandström

Tampa Bay Lightning (lines from Tuesday night’s game via Chris Krenn):

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Alex Killorn

Ross Colton - Vladislav Namestnikov - Corey Perry

Cole Koepke - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Pat Maroon

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix

Ian Cole - Zach Bogosian

Starter: Brian Elliott

Backup: Andrei Vasilevskiy