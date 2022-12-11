Preview: Flyers face a very winnable game in Arizona

The Flyers will have a brief reprieve from playing top contenders tonight when they make the trip to Arizona State University to take on the Arizona Coyotes.

Philadelphia Flyers @ Arizona Coyotes When: 7:00 pm ET Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe, AZ TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN+ Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

The Flyers have lost two in a row and 14 of their last 16, while the Coyotes have lost 10 of their last 12, but are fresh off a victory over the league-best Boston Bruins. Arizona was outshot 46-16 in that game, but somehow snuck out the win, anyway. These two teams are both near the bottom of the league in a lot of categories, including the ones that actually matter like points and points percentage.

While this game is one of many littered across 2022-23 that is really just serving as a four-point swing in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, there’s also a chance for it to be an exciting and fun hockey game. Arizona spends a lot of time killing penalties and they don’t do it very well compared to the rest of the league; both of these teams give up a lot of goals and both do quite a bit of fighting, and the game’ll be played inside a college arena and the Flyers are historically a team that travels well. Both of these teams are allowing, on average, 63 shot attempts per 60 minutes and are in the bottom four in that category.

The Flyers are right back at it after tonight, with the Devils and Avalanche again looming on the schedule, plus the Rangers, Leafs, and Hurricanes later in December, so if they’re looking for a winnable game to build some momentum, this is it.

Projected Flyers lines

Kevin Hayes—Noah Cates—Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee—Scott Laughton—Owen Tippett

James van Riemsdyk—Morgan Frost—Zack MacEwen

Nic Deslauriers—Patrick Brown—Lukas Sedlak

Ivan Provorov—Rasmus Ristolainen

Travis Sanheim—Justin Braun

Nick Seeler—Cam York

Carter Hart

(Felix Sandström)

Projected Coyotes lines

Matias Maccelli—Nick Bjugstad—Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien—Jack McBain—Christian Fischer

Clayton Keller—Travis Boyd—Nick Shmaltz

Zack Kassian—Barrett Hayton—Dylan Guenther

Juuso Välimäki—JJ Moser

Patrik Nemeth—Troy Stecher

Jakob Chychrun—Shayne Gostisbehere

Karel Vejmelka

(Connor Ingram)

Keep an eye on:

Travis Konecny, who has at least a point in 11 of his last 12 full games played. Konecny is the only Flyer scoring over a point-per-game, with 23 in 22 in 2022-23. He’s one of the few Flyers performing at or above expectations so far this year, truly making the most of his top line ice time.

Shayne Gostisbehere, who is second on the Coyotes in points and tallied two assists—one a shot for a deflection—in the win over Boston. He’s now got a four-game point streak and a total of 6 during that span. Hi Shayne!

Cam York, who made his season debut on Friday night in a game in Las Vegas that started after 10 p.m., meaning it didn’t even really happen, making tonight’s game his true season debut. York had 13 points in 20 games for the Phantoms this year before earning the call-up in place of a healthy-scratched Tony DeAngelo.

Lawson Crouse, who somehow has 12 goals on just 45 shots this year. Those 12 goals—which includes 10 at even strength—lead the Coyotes this year, as does his 26.67 shooting percentage. In fact, the only qualified player with a higher shooting percentage this season is Jamie Oleksiak, who has 4 goals on 13 shots.

Stray stats: