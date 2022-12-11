Flyers at Coyotes: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers at Arizona Coyotes
Game 29 of 82
7:00 p.m. ET
Enemy Lines: Five for Howling
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
- Today’s game preview.
- This week’s BSH Power Rankings. How many points about the Flyers? Click to find out!
- Our preview podcast with Five For Howing, checking in on this Coyotes team.
How to Watch and Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- On radio via 93.3 WMMR
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers (lineup from last game since we do not know anything other than Carter Hart being in net):
Kevin Hayes - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Zack MacEwen
Joel Farabee -Scott Laughton - Owen Tippett
Nic Deslauriers - Lukáš Sedlák - Patrick Brown
Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen
Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun
Nick Seeler - Cam York
Starter: Felix Sandström
Backup: Carter Hart
Arizona Coyotes (lines from previous game, including 11 forwards and seven defensemen):
Mattias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien - Jack McBain - Christian Fischer
Clayton Keller - Tracis Boyd - Nick Schmaltz
Nick Ritchie - Barrett Hayton
J.J. Moser - Josh Brown
Patrik Nemeth - Troy Stecher
Juuso Välimäki
Jakob Chychrun - Shayne Gostisbehere
Starter: Karel Vejmelka
Backup: Connor Ingram
