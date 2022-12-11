 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyers at Coyotes: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Inside The Mullett.

By Kurt R.
New York Rangers v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers at Arizona Coyotes

Game 29 of 82

7:00 p.m. ET

Enemy Lines: Five for Howling

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

How to Watch and Listen:

  • On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
  • On radio via 93.3 WMMR

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers (lineup from last game since we do not know anything other than Carter Hart being in net):

Kevin Hayes - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Zack MacEwen

Joel Farabee -Scott Laughton - Owen Tippett

Nic Deslauriers - Lukáš Sedlák - Patrick Brown

Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen

Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun

Nick Seeler - Cam York

Starter: Felix Sandström

Backup: Carter Hart

Arizona Coyotes (lines from previous game, including 11 forwards and seven defensemen):

Mattias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien - Jack McBain - Christian Fischer

Clayton Keller - Tracis Boyd - Nick Schmaltz

Nick Ritchie - Barrett Hayton

J.J. Moser - Josh Brown

Patrik Nemeth - Troy Stecher

Juuso Välimäki

Jakob Chychrun - Shayne Gostisbehere

Starter: Karel Vejmelka

Backup: Connor Ingram

