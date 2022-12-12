 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Morning Fly By: The enduring annoyance of time zones

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Kelly Hinkle
*So a game at a college arena, huh? Turns out it isn’t much different from a game in a big NHL arena! Not for the Flyers, anyway. RECAP!

*The kicked off the after-dark fun with an overtime loss in Las Vegas. The overtime loss being, of course, the worst possible outcome for a Flyers game this season. So naturally they keep doing them. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Ahead of that Vegas game we learned Cam York was coming on the road trip. And then a little later we learned Tony DeAngelo was the one who would be sitting for him. And then we all had a hearty chuckle at the state of things. [Inquirer]

*Anyway let’s talk about something good. Patty melts. Are they superior to a normal cheeseburger? Discuss. [BSH]

*Sometimes, when two NHL teams make a trade, there is a clear winner. Sometimes both teams win. But less often, sides lose. Enter the Ryan Ellis Transaction. [Inquirer]

*Our newest weekly feature continued over the weekend: the BSH Power Rankings. [BSH]

*I know there are some people still holding on to residual annoyance that the Flyers took Morgan Frost over Eeli Tolvanen. Good news you can get over it now. [TSN]

*It’s always fun to check in on preseason predictions and see how things are shaking out in the here and now. [The Athletic]

*And finally, in case you missed it, a brand new Flyperbole dropped on Friday! As always, please to enjoy. [BSH]

