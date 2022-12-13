JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch: The Denver Omelet Sandwich

Welcome to JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch where we explore food from around the country! This week’s eighth official entry comes from the great state of Colorado. There is no reason breakfast food can’t be every meal of the day food. Colorado is doing something right laying claim to the “Denver Omelet”. Colorado also claims to be the home of the “Fool’s Gold Loaf”...but I couldn’t bring myself or my wife to actually eat this.

Food History!

According to legend:

A Denver sandwich, also known as a Western sandwich, consists of a Denver omelet (consisting of at least ham, onion, green pepper, and scrambled eggs), sandwiched between two pieces of bread. The origin of the sandwich is unclear, with its invention attributed to a variety of individuals, including Denver restaurateur Albert A. McVittie in 1907 and M. D. Looney, also of Denver, in the same year. There is also a claim that the “Denver sandwich” was invented at Denver’s Tabor Hotel, but mentions of it in newspapers predate all these claimants.[1] As early as 1908 it was known as the “Western Sandwich”, cited in a San Antonio newspaper. A “Manhattan Sandwich” (cited from 1909) was similar in that it contained fried egg, minced ham, and onion. Food writers James Beard and Evan Jones believed that the Denver or Western sandwich was actually created earlier by “the many Chinese chefs who cooked for logging camps and railroad gangs in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries” and was probably derived from egg foo young.[2][3]

How I Made It!

I made it...exactly how it is described? Granted, there isn’t much personality you can put into this type of sandwich. I like my omelet crispy and opted for some cheese, though I don’t see that being a requirement for the sandwich. For the ham haters out there...grow up.

Was feeling breakfast for dinner and went with a Denver omelette sammie representing Colorado of course. Just green bell pepper, onion, ham and cheddar jack on honey wheat. Simple and easy dinner. Once I stop being lazy I’ll be doing Kalua pulled pork (HI) later this week. pic.twitter.com/LrDRbVKnvD — Jason Polinsky (@Jay_Poozle) March 30, 2021

What Does A Local Think? (thanks to Cormican from TheGoodPhight!)

Do you think the Denver omelet sandwich represents your state accurately?

I don’t know that we have a state sandwich. I looked it up and Bison Burger seems a popular, if uninteresting as a pick.

How do you make your Denver omelet sandwich?

I’ve never heard of a Denver Omelet as a sandwich.

How did I do?

Probably good!

Where do you order your favorite Denver omelet sandwich?

If you really want to capture Colorado, slather it in green chilli sauce, everything out here gets covered in that stuff.